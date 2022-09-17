Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: A Stunning Saturday filled with Sunny Skies

By CBS Baltimore Staff

Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Saturday Forecast
BALTIMORE-- Saturday shaping up to to be a spectacle of a day with warm temps and sunny skies.

The day started off with a cool start in the 60's but as the sun makes its way high into the sky, temps will increase to reach the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday is looking to continue this pattern of sunny skies but with a touch more of humidity than what we have today; perfect home-opener gameday weather for the boys in black and purple. 

Over the coming days weather remains mostly calm and dry. We may experience a small dose of wet weather with a light sprinkle of rain Tuesday morning. But afterwards things go back of the week to plenty of sunshine. 

Thursday is the official start to fall but temps may not reflect the season until Friday where temperature highs are looking to only reach the mid 70's.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 17, 2022 / 10:46 AM

