Maryland Weather: A spectacular Saturday for Fall Festivities

BALTIMORE--Saturday is shaping up to be a picture perfect day; a great opportunity to get the family out for all the fall festivities around town.

Fair skies this morning and afternoon across the state bringing a cool start with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Mild winds blow in from the south this afternoon boosting temps nicely into the lower to middle 70s. Paired with sunshine, it does not get much better than that for a Saturday in October.

Be sure to get all those outdoor activities done today because Sunday does not bring the same promise of fair blue skies.

Chances for rain moves their way in for the latter half of the weekend and spills into parts of your workweek thanks to another frontal system.

By Sunday and Monday, highs will be round back out towards the average high 60s before a steep decline.

Tuesday through Thursday of next week will bring the coldest air of the season so far! Bundle up as we head into next week, and maybe even think about finding that parka.