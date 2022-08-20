Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: A picture perfect Saturday

By Meg McNamara

/ CBS Baltimore

Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Saturday Forecast
Our Saturday is shaping up to be another gorgeous day!

We'll see mostly sunny skies through the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 80s.

Soak up the sunshine because our Sunday is looking rather gray.

Tonight will be muggy and warm with lows near 70.

Spotty showers are possible anytime tomorrow but the best bet for widespread rain is the evening into the overnight hours.

Mostly clouds skies are in store with highs in the low to mid 80s. 

