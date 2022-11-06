Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: A muggy morning turns to a sunny Sunday

BALTIMORE-- Starting the morning off muggy with scattered shower. Rain clouds will begin to clear up this afternoon, as the sun heats things up, temp highs will begin to flirt with 80, reaching to 78.

Monday conditions will be warm and sunny, possibly even breaking records for temp highs for this time of year. 

Through Monday night a cold front will pass through causing temps to dip down into the high 50s for Tuesday.

Wednesday, the region will get an abundance of sunshine with more fall like temps in the high 50's to low 60's.

Thursday, we get a bit of a warm up, highs pushing to the mid 60's, despite an increase of clouds.

By Friday, clouds thicken and bring chances for a rain showers to cool off the area for a cozy weekend.

First published on November 6, 2022 / 11:25 AM

