Maryland Weather: A cloudy, frigid Saturday

BALTIMORE- BRRRRR! Waking up to some frigid temperatures this AM with the 20s and 30s across Maryland.

Well it looks like this cold set up is here to stay in the state. Temps are cooler headed into next week as well. Winter here we come! #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/bRodmCg4nu — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) December 10, 2022

Some sunshine is on the way for the morning and afternoon hours.

Expect partly sunny, but cold conditions.

Tonight lows drop into the 30s and 20s, but we look to maintain dry a little while longer.

Rain moves in mostly for the last leg of the weekend with better chances than Saturday.

Expect the 40s going into next week and the need for an umbrella!