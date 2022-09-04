Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: A beautiful holiday weekend continues despite storms on the horizon

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE--  The beautiful holiday weekend continues with Sunday being pleasantly warm and slightly humid.

 Persistent moisture is streaming from the south and will result in scattered to numerous showers and possible thunderstorms; especially this afternoon and evening in far western counties.

Monday, the holiday will start off beautifully but more clouds will roll in as the day goes on, increasing the chance for storms.

Wet weather will stick around until Wednesday. Sunshine  is expected to roll back in as the work week comes to a close; making way for a stunningly sunny weekend. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on September 4, 2022 / 11:31 AM

