Baltimore proposes standalone agency to oversee regional water system

Baltimore leaders introduced a charter amendment that would help modernize the region's water system by creating a dedicated city agency.

The amendment, which would have to be approved by voters in 2026, would separate the Bureau of Water and Wastewater from the city's Department of Public Works (DPW).

Leaders argue the move would "strengthen the city's ability to provide dedicated management, focus and financial tools to best serve residents across the region."

If it's approved by voters, the amendment would allow the city to establish the standalone agency by the end of 2028.

"Over the course of several years, we have thoughtfully studied and discussed the structure of our water utility alongside those served by the system, not just in Baltimore City but in surrounding jurisdictions," said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. "We have analyzed the future needs of our water system, and believe that establishing this new standalone agency is the best way to protect this critical city asset, while providing the tools necessary to address the future challenges that will face our region's water system."

Creating a new agency

DPW currently has two major departments: the Bureau of Solid Waste and the Bureau of Water and Wastewater.

The Water and Wastewater Bureau operates the water distribution system, which supplies water to 1.8 million customers across the Baltimore region.

According to leaders, the Water and Wastewater bureau's total operating budget in the city's 2027 budget was $667 million, and its total capital budget was $473 million.

"By establishing a dedicated agency with its own focused leadership and financial accountability, we can deliver better service, stronger oversight and greater transparency for every ratepayer who depends on this system," Baltimore City County President Zeke Cohen.

Modernizing the water system

According to city leaders, creating a separate agency to oversee the water system would also allow for enhanced transparency and stronger regional partnerships.

Further, it would preserve the city's ownership of its critical assets by making adjustments that better align with industry best practices.

Leaders said the water and wastewater utilities operate as enterprise systems that are funded through ratepayer revenue and are subject to strict environmental and public health regulations.

An independent agency would allow for consistent and effective revenue collection practices with tools to enhance financial performance, city leaders said.