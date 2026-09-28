Maryland officials warn residents about increased bear sightings this fall

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued a warning on Monday of an expected increase in black Bear sightings during the fall season.

The sightings will become more frequent as the bears prepare for hibernation. The hibernation period usually begins when bears start entering dens in mid-November, and lasts until mid-December.

Black bears in Maryland are known to populate Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties. But they can also travel miles for food, so even more densely populated areas in northern and central counties can see bear activity.

DNR says residents can expect to see bears traveling across roads more frequently during the fall period. Officials encourage any human-provided food sources -- including pet feeders, pet food and trash -- to be kept where bears cannot easily get to them.

DNR also says that Marylanders should avoid filling their songbird feeders until the winter months in an effort to keep bears away.

"During the fall, bears need to consume far more calories than during the spring and summer, consuming in excess of 20,000 calories a day," said Karina Stonesifer, director of the Wildlife and Heritage Service. "To keep everyone safe and our bears wild, residents should remove any food and attractants from their properties to mitigate potential human-bear conflict."

More information about living with black bears can be found online here, by calling 410-260-8540 or 301-777-2136, or visit BearWise.org.