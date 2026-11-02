Maryland voters face major decisions on redistricting, governor's race and congressional seats

Maryland voters will decide several key races and ballot questions on Tuesday as Election Day arrives across the state.

Voters will weigh in on the governor's race, all eight U.S. House seats and several important ballot questions.

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Among the biggest issues on the ballot, none is drawing more attention than Question 3, a proposed change that could reshape Maryland's congressional districts.

"In these last few weeks, we have seen a big press from both the folks that are pro and anti," said Mileah Kromer, director of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County's Institute of Politics. "So I think the landscape has certainly changed. A lot more Marylanders are paying attention to this, and both sides have really tried to frame the issue to benefit their cause."

Political experts say Question 3 has attracted significant campaign spending in Maryland. Former President Barack Obama has also endorsed the measure in a political advertisement.

A yes vote on Question 3 would affirm Maryland's authority to redraw its congressional districts, potentially allowing state lawmakers to change the boundaries in a way that could flip Republican Rep. Andy Harris' Eastern Shore-based 1st Congressional District to Democrats.

Democrats argue the effort is a response to Republican-led states, including Texas and Florida, redrawing their congressional maps to benefit Republicans.

Republicans, however, say the effort in Maryland is a political power grab. A UMBC poll found voters divided over the issue.

"It rests on us to do our due diligence, so it's not easy, but I'm trying to make the right decisions for or against, and see where it goes from there," voter Steven Rossman said.

Meanwhile, Harris is facing a strong final push from his Democratic challenger, Dan Schwartz, political experts say.

"Andy Harris, over the last couple of weeks, has made some negative press for himself, and Dan Schwartz, his Democratic challenger, has really tried to capitalize on that, putting out some campaign ads featuring the dust-up that Representative Harris had with the student journalist," Kromer said.

Also on the ballot is a rematch in the governor's race, with Democratic Gov. Wes Moore facing Republican challenger Dan Cox.

"I would not be running for re-election if I thought that the job was finished," Moore said. "I wouldn't be running for re-election if I wasn't exclusively focused on the people of Maryland."

Cox pointed to rising costs, including utility bills and property taxes, as he made his case to voters.

"I know that we can do better, especially when you're looking at electric bills, when you're looking at opening up your property tax bills," Cox said. "I would just ask the Maryland people to consider: Are they better off than they were four years ago?"

WJZ has everything you need to know about what to bring to the polls and how to find your polling location.