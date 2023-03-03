Maryland Universities receive $7 million for transportation research and development

BALTIMORE — Congressional lawmakers announced $7 million in funding for transportation research at three Maryland universities Friday morning.

The funding was secured through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The federal funding awards include:

$3,000,000 for Morgan State University's Sustainable Mobility and Accessibility Regional Transportation Equity Research Center

$2,000,000 for Johns Hopkins University's Center for Climate-Smart Transportation

$2,000,000 for University of Maryland's Center for Multi-Modal Mobility in Urban, Rural and Tribal Areas

"Safe and reliable transportation is essential to getting people and products where they need to go on time. This Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding we fought to deliver will position Maryland universities as hubs of innovation to lay the groundwork for more reliable, sustainable, and efficient transportation systems in our state," lawmakers said.