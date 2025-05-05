Maryland leaders react to funding cuts in Trump's 2026 budget proposal

Maryland leaders are sharing their thoughts about President Trump's proposed 2026 budget, which CBS News reports would cut non-defense discretionary spending and increase defense spending.

The president's proposed budget would cut non-defense spending by $163 billion, and defense spending would increase passed $1 trillion, according to CBS News. Most agencies would experience funding cuts under the proposed budget.

The budget still has to be approved by Congress.

Maryland Gov. Moore calls Trump's proposed budget "fiscal sabotage"

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was critical of Mr. Trump's proposed budget, arguing that it would kill jobs, negatively impact healthcare and public education, and "accelerate the reckless assault on Maryland's economy that started on January 20."

"This isn't fiscal stewardship; it's fiscal sabotage. This is not taking care of our people; it's cruelty. And the most vulnerable among us would pay the highest price," Gov. Moore said in a statement.

According to the governor, Maryland has more than 60 federal facilities and is home to about 260,000 federal workers. This makes the state more susceptible to "thoughtless and politically-driven cuts," Gov. Moore said.

The governor said he will continue working with partners in Congress to push against the proposed budget cuts.

Sen. Van Hollen says proposed budget prioritizes corporations and billionaires

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen also shared his thoughts on the proposed budget, arguing that it fails to prioritize working Americans or lower costs for families.

"I've long said our budget is a statement of our values. And this budget makes clear what the Trump Administration values…giving more to big corporations and billionaires," Van Hollen said.

According to Van Hollen, the proposed budget doubles down on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)'s federal cuts to healthcare, education and life-saving research.

He argued that the proposed cuts would hurt Americans and make the U.S. less secure abroad.

Maryland Congressman Johnny Olszewski had similar criticisms.

"Not surprisingly, this budget is ruinous for middle-class families and will do absolutely nothing to make good on President Trump's promise to lower costs for Americans," he said in a statement.

Trump's proposed budget could impact Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) also weighed in on the proposed 2026 budget, saying the funding cuts would impact the federal government's ability to lead restoration efforts.

According to CBF, the budget would cut funding for federal agencies that are involved in restoration and cleanup initiatives in multiple states.

"For decades, restoring the Chesapeake Bay has relied on resources and strong leadership from multiple federal agencies working in partnership with the six watershed states and Washington, D.C.," CBF leaders said.

According to the organization, the proposed budget would cut funding for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) by $5 billion, or 54.5%, in 2026. Half of those cuts would impact loan programs that help states upgrade water treatment infrastructure.

About $1 billion of those cuts would impact grant programs that the Chesapeake Bay relies on to improve water quality and reduce pollution, the CBF said.

"These proposed cuts would leave already-strapped states struggling to meet their clean water commitments and manage natural resources," CBF President and CEO Hilary Harp Falk said. "The budget would choke off essential restoration funding—including efforts to rebuild oyster populations and help farmers reduce polluted runoff."