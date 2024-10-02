Maryland's trucking industry feels effects of strike at Port of Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Maryland's trucking industry is feeling the effects of the port workers' strike at the Port of Baltimore.

The Maryland Motor Truck Association told WJZ that terminals are essentially closed with only a few trucks traveling in and out to pick up cargo that was dropped off before the strike. Truck companies were given extended hours last week to remove cargo from the terminal grounds at the Port of Baltimore.

The International Longshoremen's Association, which represents 25,000 workers at 14 ports from Maine to Texas, is striking over better pay and job security.

Because of the strike, a Baltimore-based trucking company said that out of its 20 drivers, only three worked on Wednesday.

The longshoremen help not only load and unload ships but also dock the vessels when they come in and assist trucks with their cargo.

The port and local trucking industry are still recovering from the impacts caused by the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge six months ago. At that time, many ships were rerouted to other East Coast ports and trucks were sent there to pick up goods.

But, that's currently not an option due to the strike.

"We were back somewhere between 70 and 80, pre-collapse freight volumes coming back to Baltimore, and now we have nothing," said Louis Campion, the president of the Maryland Motor Truck Association.

Continued negotiations

Negotiations between the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) and the U.S. Maritime Alliance (USMX) stalled on Monday leading to the strike.

At the Port of Baltimore, 2,400 longshoremen, making up nearly 10% of union members impacted by the strike, are pounding the pavement and off the job.

The ILA is asking for a $5 per hour wage increase every year for six years, which would amount to a total wage increase of $30 per hour by 2030. It also wants to ban the automation of port operations.

"I'm going to fight for it because those greedy companies are making billions of dollars and they don't want to share," said ILA President Harold Daggett.

The ILA issued a statement Tuesday calling the USMX offer misleading and said it doesn't meet the needs of its workers. The union added nearly two-thirds of its members are on call and do not have guaranteed work.

USMX proposed a 50% wage increase and keeping the current contract language on automation. In a statement, the port alliance called this strike "avoidable."

"We have demonstrated a commitment to doing our part to end the completely avoidable ILA strike," U.S. Maritime Alliance said. "Our current offer of a nearly 50% wage increase exceeds every other recent union settlement, while addressing inflation, and recognizing the ILA's hard work to keep the global economy running."

According to Ports America, no ships are scheduled to come into the Port of Baltimore in the next few days. The next scheduled docking is on Saturday if workers are back on the job. The backlog of ships is also shown on the schedule with 10 ships slated to dock on Oct. 12.

West Coast port workers are not impacted in this strike because they are part of a separate union with a different union agreement. CSX says it is mobilizing resources out west to move cargo and serve its customers.

How will the consumers be affected?

The strike is costing the economy billions per day.

It could impact pricing and quantity on store shelves. Fresh produce will likely be affected first alongside other imports like coffee, alcohol, and chocolate.

Other products, including cars and other vehicles, could also be impacted, particularly at the Port of Baltimore, which is one of the biggest importers of roll-on and roll-off cargo.

Giant Foods says it is stocked up to keep the shelves full for shoppers.

"Giant Food continues to monitor the situation closely," the grocery store said in a statement. "We have been preparing for this situation and continue to be in close dialogue with our vendors and suppliers, including local suppliers, to ensure our stores are stocked and ready to serve customers. While it is too early to speculate on the long-term impact on our supply chain if the strike is prolonged, at this time, we expect minimal impact on our supply chain. We will continue to monitor the situation in the weeks ahead. We hope the parties resolve the situation very soon."

Wegmans said in a statement it is not currently impacted by the port strike and it will keep monitoring the situation.

Truck driver says, "They attacked me"

Some trucks were turned away by picketers at the Port of Baltimore. A sanitation worker's truck window was smashed and his face was cut by glass on Tuesday. The Maryland Transportation Authority said it is under investigation and no arrests have been made.

"I pulled the trash and the debris out of here for the Port of Baltimore, and the officer told me, on the comeback and go in there and get out of my way, and they attacked me," said Robin, the sanitation truck driver.

Maryland leaders stand by port workers

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Sen. Chris Van Hollen walked with workers on Wednesday afternoon calling for a resolution.

"We're here just to say we stand with you in solidarity as long as it takes," Sen. Van Hollen said.

Moore shared many hugs and handshakes with members of ILA Local 333 before taking the megaphone to address those on strike.

"Our state needs to make sure that we are respecting the work that you do every single day to make sure that this state can thrive," Moore said. "I want to be clear to everybody who can hear me…we are Maryland Tough because we are union strong."

President Biden addresses strike

President Joe Biden weighed in on the strike before heading south to survey Hurricane Helene's damage.

"Remember we negotiated a similar strike on the West Coast before and they worked it out," Biden said.

Some people are calling on the White House to act.

According to the Taft Hartley Act, the president and attorney general can petition a federal court to suspend the strike and send workers back on the job.

President Biden previously said he is not considering that.