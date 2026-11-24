As you start shopping for presents this holiday season, it's important to know what toys can be unsafe for children. The Maryland Public Interest Research Group, or PIRG, puts together a report every year called "Trouble in Toyland."

The group demonstrated its findings alongside a physician Tuesday morning at the University of Maryland Golisano Children's Hospital in Baltimore.

This year's report focuses on AI concerns, as well as the dangers of some trending toys.

Squishy and squeezy toys

While they can be fun to fidget with, squishy toys are raising alarm bells for pediatric doctors.

You may have seen the trending dumplings, which come in a little steamer basket and are filled with water beads.

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Dr. Siddhartha "Sid" Dante, MD, is a pediatric critical care physician at the University of Maryland Golisano Children's Hospital. He said if the squishy toys rupture, the water beads can look like candy.

"Once ingested and exposed to water, they expand," said Dr. Dante. "That can be in your throat, your esophagus, your stomach, and can immediately cause injury. That occurs before any consideration of exposure to toxic chemicals."

AI toys

As artificial intelligence grows, toys are no exception.

The Maryland PIRG says it tested seven AI toys on the market this year and found many problems.

"All seven of the toys we tested gave us some information about where to find potentially dangerous household objects," said Nina Harbison, a Maryland PIRG Associate. "That includes matches, knives, bleach and batteries. And two of the seven toys actually gave us step-by-step instructions for lighting a match."

Even more concerning, Harbison said two toys, the Alilo Smart AI Bunny and the GoLabs AI Panda, discussed sexually explicit topics.

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It can also be harmful to a child's social skills if they rely on the technology to be a friend instead of making real friends.

Dr. Dante called AI toys scary. He said they're something that really need guardrails and restrictions.

"As a parent and a pediatrician, we know that we advise parents to think about who their child spends time with, who their friends are, who their teachers are, who their other parents are. And yet bringing toys like this into the home that we don't know what access it has to the internet, what access they will report, what it will say, is scary and frightening," he said.

Harbison also said privacy is a concern. Many AI toys have built-in microphones, and some have facial recognition technology.

"What a child says to an AI toy is data that that company has," she said.

Other toy categories to consider skipping

Another threat, according to the Maryland PIRG, is pull-string activity toys. Although advertised as teething toys, they can be choking hazards.

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"They are popular because children may be soothed by gumming on this type of silicone plastic, but the strings are too long and pose a choking threat," said Harbison.

She said nearly half a million of these toys have been recalled in the past year.

Always check where you are getting your toys from. Recalled and counterfeit toys are illegal but are still being sold. If buying online, be careful with unfamiliar sellers, especially newer international vendors. These toys usually do not meet safety standards in the U.S.

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Like in years past, be cautious of button batteries and magnets. Dr. Dante said he has a patient who's had multiple esophageal surgeries in the last decade from ingesting a button battery.