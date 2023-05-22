Maryland trooper hospitalized after crash involving suspected impaired driver

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland trooper was hospitalized early Monday morning after the driver, who is suspected of impairment, struck his patrol vehicle in a Montgomery County highway construction zone, police said.

The trooper was in his vehicle at a work zone in the inner loop of I-495 at University Boulevard with his emergency lights activated, police said, when 31-year-old Anthony Bowser allegedly drove into the zone and rear-ended the patrol vehicle.

The trooper was taken by ambulance to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Bowser was taken to an area hospital, and the extent of his injuries is also unknown. Investigators believe speed and impairment may have contributed to the crash, police said, and charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.