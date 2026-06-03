Delaware detective testifies during trial for Maryland mother accused in her daughter's death

A trial continued Wednesday for a Maryland mother who is accused of killing her 3-year-old daughter in June 2025.

Darrian Randle, 32, was charged with murder, assault and child abuse after police found the body of her daughter, Nola Dinkins, in a suitcase. Randle's boyfriend, 44-year-old Cedrick Britten, is also facing charges in connection with the child's death.

On Tuesday, jurors heard testimony from a New Castle County, Delaware, police officer who responded when Randle reported that Dinkins had been kidnapped at gunpoint. The report was later determined to be fake, according to charging documents.

When the trial resumed Wednesday morning, jurors heard testimony from the detective who interviewed Randle for the first time after the false kidnapping call was made.

Day 3 of the Darrian Randle trial

Randle was sobbing in the courtroom on Wednesday as she listened to a recording of herself confessing to the murder of Dinkins.

Detective Daniel Elwood with the New Castle County Police Department testified as prosecutors played the video of his June 2025 interview with Randle.

In the video, the detective asks about a photo that was allegedly found on Randle's phone that showed Dinkins slumped over on a toilet with marks on her legs. At first, Randle said the marks were from hot bath water. However, she ultimately admitted to beating the girl with a belt on several occasions, which she called "pow pows."

She told detectives that she would use "pow pows" with her hands and once with a slipper as forms of punishment for not listening or lying.

In the video of the interview, the detective eventually gets Randle to admit that the reported kidnapping was fake.

She told Det. Elwood that she "took it too far" and "lost control," hitting Dinkins 15 to 20 times with a belt until she was unconscious.

Randle also told the detective that she called her boyfriend, Britten, who attempted to give CPR to Dinkins, but she was already dead.

Randle tearfully told the detective that she put Dinkin's boy into a suitcase and placed it on the steps to the basement while she and Britten went to get Chinese food.

Despite being asked several times where the child's body was, Randle continued to tell detectives that she did not know.

Detectives later found the child's "emaciated" body covered in Saran Wrap after Britten showed police a map of where he disposed of the suitcase.

Testimony will resume Wednesday afternoon. WJZ is in the courtroom and will share updates as they come.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.