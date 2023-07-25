Watch CBS News
Maryland Transportation Authority Police targeting speeding drivers on I-95

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transportation Authority Police are cracking down on speeding on I-95 in the Baltimore metropolitan area, the department said in a statement Tuesday.

The effort comes in support of a 16-state campaign led by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, "Speeding Wrecks Lives".  

MDTA Police said that on Friday alone, officers conducted 159 traffic stops and issued a combined 249 citations, warnings, and repair orders. 

The campaign launched in July 2022, after the NHTSA saw a spike in speeding related crashes.  The agency said that in 2021, there were 12,330 fatalities as a result of speeding related crashes. 

First published on July 25, 2023 / 5:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

