Maryland traffic deaths drop by 18% in 2025

Traffic deaths in Maryland declined by 18% in 2025, according to preliminary data shared by the governor's office Tuesday.

In 2024, the state recorded 582 traffic fatalities, compared to 480 in 2025. This marked the first time that fatalities fell below 500 since 2014, data shows.

The number of traffic deaths in 2025 is among the five lowest annual totals since 1960, according to the governor's office.

"There is no greater priority than protecting our people. This requires strengthening enforcement, investing in infrastructure, and ensuring our streets are safer for everyone who uses them," Gov. Moore said in a statement.

Traffic deaths decline across categories

According to the data, traffic deaths declined across several categories last year.

The state recorded 116 Pedestrian and bicyclist traffic deaths in 2025, a 33% drop from 173 in 2024.

Motorcyclist deaths also declined by 46%, from 90 in 2024 to 48 in 2025, data shows.

According to the governor's office, the progress reflects investments along high-risk roads and a focus on reducing dangerous driving behaviors.

Investments in traffic safety

In the past few years, the state has expanded its investments into education, enforcement and engineering, including strengthening impaired and aggressive driving enforcement, automated speed enforcement and community safety programs.

The state also pushed and implemented legislation to address speeding near work zones, prompted by a deadly work zone crash along I-695 in Baltimore County that killed six construction workers.