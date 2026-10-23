Maryland to enjoy nicest fall weekend weather of season yet

A strong area of high pressure will protect our weather through the weekend and beyond. This type of weather pattern delivers us plenty of sunshine, seasonably cool temperatures, and light winds for any outdoor activities.

Fantastic Friday weather ahead in Baltimore

Minor coastal flooding will continue to impact parts of the Chesapeake Bay region for the next several high tide cycles.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Anne Arundel County until 7 p.m. Friday for minor flooding around times of high tide. Minor flooding is only expected around the typical trouble spots. The upcoming minor flooding will be a result from the upcoming full moon Monday and not the recent offshore coastal storm.

Outside of any minor coastal flooding, we have a fantastic Friday on the way. Abundant sunshine, light winds, low humidity, and comfortable temperatures will make for a splendid outdoor day.

Friday evening will quickly turn chilly with moonlit skies and light winds. Have a heftier fall jacket for any Friday night football games you plan on attending. Overnight, patchy areas of frost are likely outside of the Beltway. Lows will range from the mid 30s on the western loop of the Beltway to the 40s on the eastern side of town.

Nicest fall weekend of season yet ahead for Maryland

While the next few mornings will be frosty, the afternoons will be exceptional in terms of appearance and comfort. The weekend has wall to wall sunshine both days. Highs will reach the lower 60s Saturday afternoon and the mid to upper 60s on Sunday.

Both the Navy game Saturday and the Ravens game Sunday look incredible weather-wise. Field conditions should be excellent with light winds for a great passing and kicking game.

Fall color will continue to increase across Maryland with the current weather conditions being extremely supportive of changing leaves. Across most of central an northern Maryland, moderate fall color is being observed as of the latest report released Thursday.

Rain remains noticeably absent through the end of the month. Unseasonably mild temperatures will also accompany the upcoming dry stretch possibly right into Halloween next Saturday.