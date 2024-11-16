Teen arrested after allegedly hitting pedestrian with stolen car while fleeing from Baltimore police

BALTIMORE – A teen was arrested Saturday night after he hit a pedestrian with a carjacked car while trying to flee from Baltimore police, officers said.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen in a carjacking on Friday, Nov. 15.

When they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled, hitting a marked patrol car, officers said.

A police helicopter tracked the driver from the air, following the vehicle to the 400 block of West Saratoga Street where it reportedly hit a pedestrian, according to officers.

Medical personnel arrived on the scene, and the pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he is in critical but stable condition, officers said.

The occupants in the stolen vehicle got out and fled the scene on foot. Helicopter units directed officers to the driver of the stolen vehicle, resulting in the arrest of a 15-year-old boy in the 500 block of West Mulberry Street, according to officers.

The 15-year-old was taken to a hospital as a precaution before he was charged, officers said.

The incident is under investigation.