$20 million initiative aims to strengthen Maryland's teacher workforce

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced a nearly $20 million expansion of the "Grow Your Own Educators" grant program to strengthen the state's teacher workforce.

The "Grow-Your-Own Educators" grant program aims to create stronger paths for non-licensed school staff to become full-time teachers.

Additionally, the program will give priority consideration to applicants with a demonstrated plan for recruiting and retaining male educators. The governor's office says that men represent only 23% of Maryland's teachers.

Gov. Moore also sees this as an opportunity for young men to develop into mentors.

"These initiatives will help Maryland recruit and retain the excellent teachers our students deserve," State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Carey M. Wright said. "By equipping educators with the tools, knowledge, and networks they need to succeed, we are not only improving instruction, but we are building a stronger, more resilient educator workforce. Together, we are working to ensure our next generation of teachers has every opportunity to serve, lead, and inspire."

The governor's office says the "The Grow-Your-Own Educators" grant program was expanded through the Excellence in Maryland Public Schools Act, which addresses the teacher shortage by developing fully licensed teachers through recruitment campaigns and supporting debt-free pathways to teacher licensure.

Lifting up young men and boys

The governor also announced a new partnership between Maryland's Young Men and Boys Initiative within the Governor's Office of Children and the American Institutes for Research (AIR) to build up men and boys.

A press release states this partnership will provide research, evaluation, and technical assistance to Maryland's work to support men and boys.

"Teacher shortages and the need for more men in the classroom are real—and solvable," said AIR Opportunity Fund Executive Director Dr. Rashawn Ray. "Through our partnership with the State of Maryland, AIR will lift up best practices and proven methods delivered by rigorous evidence that increase recruitment of teachers and provide strong on-ramps into the teaching profession. This is Maryland at its best—public leaders, educators, families, and research partners pulling in the same direction."

Teacher vacancy improvements

The Maryland governor's office announced that teacher vacancies in the state have been reduced by nearly 50%, from 1,619 vacancies in the 2024-25 school year to 886 this school year.

"Through our strategic investments, Maryland has cut the teacher shortage in half, but we still have work to do," said Gov. Moore.

"Today, we accelerate our push to close the educator shortage by leveraging an untapped resource in our state: Maryland's young men and boys. By making the choice to invest in our educators and our schools, our administration is helping every educator pursue their dream of teaching and inspiring the next generation."