Maryland teacher vacancies drop 73% in 4 years, education officials say

Maryland education officials announced on Monday a 73% reduction in the statewide teacher vacancy rate over the past four years.

The teacher vacancy rate reached its highest level of 2,145 during the 2022-2023 school year, but fell to 572 during the current school year, according to a news release issued by the State Board of Education.

The change was attributed "to a broad range of initiatives," including salary adjustments and improved teacher recruitment and retention efforts, the release said.

"Maryland's continued progress in reducing teacher vacancies reflects our deep commitment to building and sustaining a strong educator workforce," said State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Carey M. Wright. The superintendent was speaking during an event to announce the results at Hillsmere Elementary School in Annapolis.

"These results show that targeted investments and partnerships are making a measurable difference for students and schools across the state," Wright added. "We will continue advancing strategies that attract, prepare, and support excellent educators for every classroom."

Gov. Wes Moore welcomed the latest improvement on teacher vacancies, calling it "historic progress." However, he noted that state education officials "won't stop until every vacancy is filled, to deliver the world- class education our students deserve."

More than 64,000 educators work in Maryland public schools, according to state education officials. The largest teacher vacancy decline — 45.3% — occurred between the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years, the news release said. Elementary education vacancies fell by 63.3% during the same period.

One initiative credited by state officials as having a big impact on teacher vacancies is the Grow Your-Own Educators program. It aims "to create stronger pathways for non-licensed school staff" to become full-time teachers. At least 16 school districts statewide have received grants for the program, totaling $33.7 million.