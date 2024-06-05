Maryland State Police trooper injured, car flipped in crash on I-695 in Baltimore County

Baltimore schools consider banning cell phones and other top stories 6/5/2024

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland State Police trooper was injured in a crash that caused his patrol vehicle to overturn Wednesday morning on I-695 in Baltimore County, the state agency said.

Troopers responded around 7:30 a.m. to the crash at the area of Southwestern Boulevard and the I-695 Inner Loop.

The trooper was transported to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries, but is expected to be ok, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the trooper was trying to turn left onto the I-695 ramp when a Hyundai struck the patrol vehicle, causing the patrol vehicle to overturn.

The crash remains under investigation.