Maryland State Police: One person injured in I-695 road rage shooting

BALTIMORE -- One person was shot during a road rage incident along I-695 on Tuesday, according to the Maryland State Police.

State troopers were sent to eastbound I-695 at Ritchie Highway to investigate the report of road rage around 4:30 p.m., authorities said. That's where they found the gunshot victim.

Investigators learned that the victim had been traveling east on I-695 when, for unknown reasons, someone inside a vehicle started shooting at them, according to the Maryland State Police.

The bullets struck the victim and their vehicle, authorities said.

The suspected shooter fled the site of the shooting.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken to

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130.