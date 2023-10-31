Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland State Police: One person injured in I-695 road rage shooting

/ AP

Your Tuesday evening news roundup (10/31/2023)
Your Tuesday evening news roundup (10/31/2023) 01:52

BALTIMORE -- One person was shot during a road rage incident along I-695 on Tuesday, according to the Maryland State Police.

State troopers were sent to eastbound I-695 at Ritchie Highway to investigate the report of road rage around 4:30 p.m., authorities said. That's where they found the gunshot victim.

Investigators learned that the victim had been traveling east on I-695 when, for unknown reasons, someone inside a vehicle started shooting at them, according to the Maryland State Police.

The bullets struck the victim and their vehicle, authorities said.

The suspected shooter fled the site of the shooting. 

Meanwhile, the victim was taken to

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130. 

First published on October 31, 2023 / 7:18 PM EDT

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.