Maryland State Police and AAA encourage sober driving during Super Bowl weekend

BALTIMORE -- While the Baltimore Ravens may have come up short in their push for the Super Bowl, plenty of Marylanders will still be hosting and attending Super Bowl parties Sunday evening.

Maryland state police and AAA are urging people to party responsibly, especially if you plan on being on the road.

AAA spokesperson, Ragina Ali, said, "When we see holidays and days that are associated with big events, big parties – what we see associated with that quite often is an increase in drunk driving."

Whether you plan to watch Super Bowl LVIII from a bar or home, there's a good chance drinks will be flowing.

John Pickett of Baltimore told WJZ he would indulge if he didn't have to get up and teach Monday morning. He said he will be a responsible host instead.

"I got a big TV, I'm just going to have food and friends over," said Pickett.

Maryland State Police want everyone to get home safely and avoid impaired driving.

Maryland State Trooper Hasim Johnson said, "Whatever you decide to do this weekend we just ask, and we pray that you do it responsibly. That way you won't put yourself at risk – you won't put anyone else's life on the line along with yours and along with ours."

This weekend, state troopers will have increased patrols on roads with high DUI incidents. A DUI will cost you about $10,000 – that's more than the average ticket price for Super Bowl LVIII.

Last year, troopers made 68 DUI arrests throughout Super Bowl weekend, according to Maryland State Police data. They also responded to 176 reported crashes.

Troopers say if you are attending a Super Bowl gathering: designate a sober driver in advance, avoid drinking if you plan on driving, consider using a ride share service, and do not let a friend drive if you suspect they are impaired.

Trooper Johnson said slurred speech is one sign that someone has had too much.

"Glassy eyes or bloodshot eyes or something like that," said Johnson. "But you could also check for a person's speech pattern."

"Nobody is leaving the house drunk from my house," said Pickett. "If they're drunk, they can stay here and sleep it off or call a taxi or Uber or Lyft to get home."

Troopers say if you see or suspect an impaired driver, call 911 immediately.