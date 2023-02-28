Maryland State Department of Education reports slight drop in graduation rate in 2022

BALTIMORE - The Maryland graduation rate declined slightly in 2022, but overall, remains high, according to the Maryland State Department of Education.

The four-year cohort graduation rate was 86.3 percent in 2022, which is a small decrease compared to 87.2 percent in the prior school year.

The Department of Education blamed COVID-19 for impacting the 2022 graduating class.

"The pandemic impacted graduation rates in 2022 because schools closed in the spring of the students' 10th grade year, and virtual learning was primarily applied until they returned to the physical classroom in their 12th grade year," state education officials said.

According to the state Department of Education, Black/African American students saw improvement in the four-year graduation rate. Also, English Language Learners and students with disabilities both saw an improved four-year graduation rate and a decrease in the dropout rate since last year.

"Our students are resilient and even in the face of a global pandemic, they remained committed to their education and their futures," said Maryland State Board of Education President Clarence C. Crawford. "We will continue to work to ensure that every Maryland student, regardless of race, income, or background has the support and resources to succeed. I am proud of the work that our districts have put in to ensure our students are career and college ready, especially over the last couple of years; however, it is critical that we continue to improve upon these numbers and give our students every opportunity to thrive."

Also released was the five-year cohort graduation rate which is the percentage of students who graduate in five years. Maryland increased from 88.3 percent for the 2021 graduates to 89 percent in 2022.

Maryland cohort graduation rates are in line with federal reporting standards, which follows a set group of students from their first-year through their senior year.