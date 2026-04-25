2 fires at Maryland psychiatric hospital prompt arson investigation

Two fires at a psychiatric hospital in Sykesville, Maryland, prompted an arson investigation Saturday, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Firefighters from the Sykesville Freedom District and several surrounding fire departments were called to the Springfield Hospital Center around 8 a.m.

Once on the scene, crews found two separate buildings on fire, 1121 2nd Street and 1123 2nd Street.

An Arson investigation is underway at Springfield Hospital Center in Sykesville, Maryland, after two fires were reported on the morning of Saturday, April 25, 2026. Maryland Fire Marshal's Office

Officials said both buildings are vacant. The hospital belongs to the Maryland Department of Health.

The incident sparked an arson investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 410-386-3050.

The regional psychiatric hospital is operated by Maryland's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and Mental Hygiene Administration.

It originally opened in 1896 and still serves as a mental health care institution, providing clinical services for individuals with mental illnesses. According to the state's website, patients can only be admitted through referrals from hospitals or state and local courts.

The hospital also serves as an educational institution for nearly 200 mental health professionals each year with internships, trainings, and other career opportunities, according to the state's website.

In 2000, parts of the hospital's women's facility were added to the National Register of Historic Places. The Warfield Complex, Hubner, and T Buildings are considered a historic district.