Maryland sportsbooks handle $442M in September, $3.2M goes to state

BALTIMORE -- Sports wagering in Maryland contributed $3.2 million to the state's coffers in September, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission said Tuesday.

The state's 13 retail and 12 mobile sportsbooks handled $442.4 million in wagers last month, with mobile sportsbooks doing the heavy lifting at $420.9 million, or 95.1% of the total.

Of that handle, sportsbooks paid out $396.9 million in prizes. Each sportsbook contributes 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland's Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

Mobile wagering delivered $2.9 million in contributions to the state last month, while retail sportsbooks contributed $342,859.

Maryland's sports wagering program has contributed $37.2 million to the Blueprint for Maryland's Future Fund since its inception in December 2021, officials said, along with $2.5 million to the Problem Gambling Fund.

More retail locations and mobile sportsbooks are expected to launch in the near future, the commission said.