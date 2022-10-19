Maryland sports wagering commission to discuss mobile betting recommendations

BALTIMORE -- Marylanders are longing for the ability to place sports bets from the comfort of their couch, and the wait could be over soon.

The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission, otherwise known as SWARC, meets Wednesday to discuss application submissions and public recommendations. Among those comments: "What in god's name is taking so long?"

Regulators say the state is in the home stretch, and experts are predicting online sports betting in Maryland to launch before the end of the year, possibly by November.

The commission decided last month to allow rolling approval of online sportsbook licenses, rather than call for a universal start date for all sportsbooks.

Businesses and individuals pursuing a license will need to submit an application by Oct. 21. The committee may take up to 45 days to consider an application.

In the meantime, sports betters who want to wager on the NFL's regular season games or the ongoing MLB postseason will have to make those bets in person.

In-person sports betting has been live and operating throughout the state since December of last year while the online market continues to be set up.

Maryland's seven sports betting venues contributed more than $477,000 to the state's coffers in the month of August, according to figures released last month by Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

the commission will be meeting again at the end of the month on October 27 for a much larger meeting where operator qualifications are expected to be discussed - a big step in deciding exactly what sportsbooks will operate in Maryland.