Maryland animal shelters asking for help as pet surrenders rise over the summer

Animal shelters across Maryland are calling for donations, adoptions and volunteers amid an uptick in pet surrenders this summer.

Last month, the Maryland SPCA had an 8% increase in surrenders, which includes lost animals, strays, and pets given up by their owners. Several shelters in Central Maryland are seeing a similar trend, which is common during the summer months.

The MDSPCA takes in owner surrenders, stray pets found in Baltimore City and transports from other area shelters.

So far this year, MDSPCA has handled 6% more surrenders than in years past. The constant stream of animals in the shelter doors means more demand for staff and more supplies are needed.

"We know that throughout the state of Maryland, we are all seeing an increase in animals coming in," Katie Flory, MDSPCA director of Community Care and Advocacy, said. "When we have an increased number of animals that come in, that means increased spay-neuter, increase with animal care, increase with our event team… It definitely makes it harder."

In a statement, Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) tells CBS News Baltimore when the weather is warmer, the shelter handles more stray animals and litters of kittens.

Other shelters are feeling the impact too. The Howard County Animal Control and Adoption Center is asking for community donations for food and cat litter.

"We use the generous donations from our community to provide pet food and supplies to those in need. Our shelter, as well as surrounding jurisdictions have had an increase in the number of pets surrendered. Our Pet Food Bank allows us to help families keep and care for their beloved pets," the shelter said on social media.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter on Davis Road in Columbia or sent online.

Meanwhile, the Harford County Humane Society tells CBS News Baltimore there have been 140 owner surrenders through the county's animal control this summer, which is double last summer's total.

On social media, the shelter asked for laundry detergent and dryer sheets to keep it clean for the pets. Items can be dropped off at the shelter on Connolly Road in Fallston or sent online.

Shelters statewide are also participating in the Maryland 3,000 campaign to find 3,000 pets their forever home. Seventeen shelters waived adoption fees through Aug. 31 to clear their shelters.

Through the first half of the month, more than 1,400 pets have been adopted, so far. While the shelters may clear now, the vacancy won't last for long.

"We will be full again. There's no question about that," Flory said. "It doesn't stop for us… If you are ready to bring in a new friend to your home, please adopt. Don't shop."