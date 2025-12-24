Watch CBS News
Maryland shoppers battle crowds for last-minute Christmas gifts

By
Ashley Paul
Ashley Paul
Ashley Paul joined the WJZ team in December 2024 as a reporter, and could not be happier to call Charm City home! Ashley has told stories all across the country, including in Maine, Central Pennsylvania and Tampa, where she won a Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists award in the "Multi-Media Journalist In a Large Market" category.
/ CBS Baltimore

Maryland shoppers braved the crowds on Wednesday to find those last-minute Christmas gifts.

There were very few empty parking spaces at Arundel Mills Mall, which goes to show how crowded the mall was inside.

"I just had to pick up a last-minute item for my wife, trying to get in and out," said shopper Darius Guathney.

"I just wanted to come out and get a few more gifts for some friends and family," added Lakisha Smith.

Finding that last-minute gift

The last two days before Christmas are among the busiest shopping days of the year, according to Sensormatic Solutions, which puts shoppers in a crunch when they are still searching for gifts.

"I'm pretty used to it. Earlier this week I went to Towson, so pretty used to it," said shopper Ronald Kearney.

Lines were out the door at some stores, including Pandora. 

Some people told WJZ that battling the crowds the day before Christmas was worth it. But others said last-minute Christmas shopping and the crowds create major anxiety.

"I don't know how they do it because I couldn't," a shopper said. "I was anxious just doing this. Imagine if I had to do everybody, my mother, my daughter, my wife, my brother, everybody. That's crazy."

While the malls will be quiet on Christmas Day, the parking lots will be filled this weekend as people come back to return and exchange the gifts they got for the holidays.

