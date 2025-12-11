Maryland shoppers staying vigilant of holiday thieves

A string of recent robberies in Howard County has holiday shoppers on alert.

"Everyone should honestly be careful with people they don't know," shopper Hazael Douglas said.

Shoe targeted in recent thefts

Shoes have been the target of three recent robberies at The Mall in Columbia.

According to a police report, on Sunday, a robber allegedly followed two women to their car, slammed their car door shut, and told them to, "Take off your shoes, I don't want to hurt you."

The documents reveal he kept his hand in his pocket, alluding to carrying a weapon. He got away with two pairs of designer shoes, each worth roughly $1,000, before getting caught by police shortly after.

"I can't imagine you're just doing your thing, doing your Christmas shopping, and not only do they take what you purchase, but your shoes off your feet, not in this cold, said shopper Jennifer Caballero.

Another similar incident happened Tuesday night near the intersection of Basket Ring Road and Stevens Forest Road in Columbia.

"I think it's really surprising, and I think it's definitely something that you want to keep in mind because you want to stay vigilant, you want to make sure you have your whereabouts," shopper Cate Jorgensen said.

Howard County Police told WJZ, "Fortunately, this has not been an issue in Howard County."

WJZ responded, citing the two incidents, to which they responded, "Other than those two, there has only been one other incident reported over the entire last month."

Izehl Battle, 19, is facing charges including robbery, assault, and theft in the mall incident. No arrests have been made in the second incident.

Theft concerns

Shoppers told WJZ they are taking any reported thefts and robberies near The Mall in Columbia seriously.

"This is exactly why you should either carry a knife or pepper spray on you when you go out," said Keith, a shopper at the mall.

"I used to like walking around the mall alone a lot just to get my steps in, but if stuff like that is happening, then probably not the best idea," said Douglas, another shopper.