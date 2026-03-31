Maryland man sentenced to 25 years for shooting at occupied home

A Maryland man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he fired shots into an occupied home in 2025, according to the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office.

Montrelle Alusine Musa, 28, of Pasadena, was also ordered to serve five years of probation after being convicted of assault, firearm possession and other gun offenses, court officials said. He pleaded not guilty to all charges, court documents show.

WJZ has reached out to Musa's attorney for comment.

County Police responded to the home in the 7800 block of Huff Court for the reported shooting on Jan. 12, 2025, according to court records. Five adults and a 6-year-old child were in the home at the time of the shooting.

Police arrived to find multiple holes in the wall above a couch where an adult and child had been sitting. More than 20 bullets were fired at the house, court records show.

Musa was arrested on Jan. 13, 2025, when officers responded to a crash involving a stolen vehicle, court records show.

When officers tried to stop the car, the driver fled and crashed into a construction vehicle. After a foot chase, the driver was taken into custody and identified as Musa, according to court records.

Musa was in possession of a Glock handgun at the time of his arrest. Ballistic information from the firearm connected Musa to the shooting, court records show.

Camera footage from the Freetown community in Pasadena also captured the stolen car entering and leaving the community around the time of the shooting, according to court records.

"It is a miracle that no one sustained injuries in this reckless and dangerous act of violence. A six-year-old child was nearly hit when this Defendant sprayed bullets indiscriminately toward a home," said State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess.