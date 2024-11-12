2 vehicles damaged by gunfire in 2 separate Anne Arundel County shootings, police say

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY -- Two vehicles were damaged after being hit by gunfire in two separate shootings early Tuesday morning, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Officers said they responded to a reported shooting around 4:05 a.m. in the area of Belle Grove Road and 10th Avenue in Brooklyn.

A man reported that his vehicle was hit by a projectile that was fired by a Black man in his 20s who was in a black SUV, officers said.

The man said he had just passed the SUV on Belle Grove Road when he heard gunshots and the sound of something hitting the back of his vehicle. The man stopped at a service station and saw the damage caused by the gunshot, according to officers.

Police searched the area, but did not find the suspect or the involved vehicle.

No injuries were reported in this incident, officers said.

Later Tuesday, around 5 a.m., officers responded to the report of damage to a vehicle in the 8500 block of Pioneer Drive in Severn.

Once officers were on the scene, a man said he noticed damage to his Ford while leaving for work.

The man also told officers that he heard gunshots coming from outside of his apartment on Monday, Nov. 11, around 8 p.m.

Officers found a .45 caliber shell casing and several gunshot shells while on the scene.

Both incidents are under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to call 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.