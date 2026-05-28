Maryland state senator calls for emergency special session to redraw congressional map

A Maryland state senator is calling for lawmakers to return to Annapolis next month for a special session on congressional redistricting, arguing Democrats risk falling behind as Republican-led states move forward with new maps.

State Sen. Arthur Ellis, a Charles County Democrat, spoke outside the State House Thursday, urging Senate President Bill Ferguson to bring lawmakers back for a special session in early June.

"I'm very happy that the senate president is coming on board, but right now I believe that having a special session after the primary is well – it's not too late, but it's too little – It's almost too little and too late because republican states are doing it now," Ellis said.

A Maryland state senator is calling for lawmakers to return to Annapolis next month for a special session on congressional redistricting, arguing Democrats risk falling behind as Republican-led states move forward with new maps. CBS News Baltimore

Why now revisit redistricting?

The renewed push comes after Ferguson recently suggested he may now be open to revisiting congressional redistricting after previously opposing the effort.

Ellis argued waiting until after Maryland's June 23 primary could leave Democrats at a disadvantage as other states continue redrawing congressional maps.

"So why are we in Maryland being nonchalant and not going forward and really engaging in this tremendous fight that we are faced with in this country?" Ellis said.

Republicans push back against the request

Republicans are pushing back, accusing Democrats of trying to make Maryland's congressional map even more partisan.

House Minority Leader Jason Buckel said in a statement, "Eliminating any fair chance for Maryland's Republican and independent voters to have their views represented in our federal government is simply wrong."

Ellis specifically pointed to Maryland's only Republican congressional district on the Eastern Shore, represented by Rep. Andy Harris.

"Right now Bill Ferguson is protecting that Republican seat," Ellis said.

Republicans say if lawmakers return for a special session, they should focus instead on issues such as taxes, utility bills and the cost of living.