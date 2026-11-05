Maryland Sen. Van Hollen questions medical care before Laurel man's death in ICE custody

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D), of Maryland, is calling for a full, independent investigation into the death of a Laurel resident who died while in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in September.

Julian Curo-Churata, 47, who was originally from Peru, had lived in Laurel for about 17 years before ICE detained him in June.

In a news release, ICE said it arrested Curo-Churata on June 27 during what the agency called a "targeted enforcement operation."

ICE said Curo-Churata was transferred from Baltimore to New Orleans two days later. He was then taken to the Richwood Correctional Center in Richwood, Louisiana, where he was held in detention.

Curo-Churata had offered to voluntarily leave the country, but his request was denied.

"On Sept. 18, 2026, an immigration judge denied Curo applications for relief and voluntary departure," the ICE news release said. "He reserved his right to appeal."

Van Hollen said Curo-Churata died on Sept. 29 from cardiac arrest linked to septic shock while being held at a Louisiana ICE detention facility. CBS News Baltimore requested the autopsy results from ICE but has not received a response.

In a letter to federal officials, Van Hollen requested records related to the case and answers about the medical care Curo-Churata received while in custody.

"His death is unacceptable and both his family and the American people deserve answers as to how this could occur on your watch – including a full, independent investigation," Van Hollen wrote.

Van Hollen questioned whether Curo-Churata received appropriate medical attention while in ICE custody. In his letter, the senator cited reports that correctional officers said Curo-Churata had been "lethargic and unresponsive throughout the day" on Sept. 28, but was not taken to a hospital until later that evening.

ICE said Curo-Churata was transported to the hospital at 8:14 p.m., while hospital records reportedly show he did not arrive until 10:26 p.m. The hospital was about a seven-minute drive from the facility, according to Van Hollen's letter.

Curo-Churata died at 4:01 a.m. on Sept. 29 from cardiac arrest due to septic shock, the senator said.

Van Hollen is asking federal officials to identify all cameras that recorded Curo-Churata between Sept. 27 and Sept. 29, 2026. He also wants to know:

When and how staff first learned Curo-Churata was ill or in medical distress.

What internal reviews, mortality reviews or after-action reports have been started or completed regarding his death.

Whether the facility provided records to the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General, ICE Health Service Corps or a medical examiner or coroner.

"Given these concerns, I'm seeking the release and preservation of all records related to the death of Mr. Curo-Churata, as well as a full, independent investigation into his death," Van Hollen said.

CBS News Baltimore reached out to ICE for comment on Van Hollen's letter but has not received a response.