Maryland lawmakers support school mandate of sharing transferring students criminal history

BALTIMORE -- Maryland's newest school safety regulation was front and center in a committee hearing with lawmakers Wednesday.

In October, the Maryland Board of Education mandated school districts share a student's violent criminal history when they transfer. Before, it was optional.

Senators and delegates in the hearing were vocal in their support of the mandate. But, they and state education leaders agree there are more gaps to close.

The crime that inspired the mandate

Days after Kendrick McLellan was reported missing from Baltimore, he was found dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 8800 block of Centre Park Drive. Police believe the shooting happened around 5 p.m. on October 9.

Howard County Police arrested a 17-year-old Howard High School student, as well as a 14-year-old out of Anne Arundel County.

The 17-year-old was wearing an ankle monitor and was under the supervision of the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services when he was arrested at Howard High School with a loaded gun in his backpack.

The 17-year-old has his trial scheduled for March 17. The 14-year-old has his trial scheduled for March 24.

Closing the communication gap

Howard County Public Schools Superintendent Bill Barnes revealed the school district wasn't informed about the 17-year-old's violent criminal history.

In a unanimous vote in October, the Maryland Board of Education passed an emergency regulation to ensure that information is always shared between school districts.

"Our foremost responsibility as a state board is to take every measure that we can to ensure the safety of all of our students, educators, and members of school communities," said Maryland State Board of Education chair Dr. Joshua Michael.

The emergency regulation drew support from members of the Joint Committee of Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review Wednesday.

Other concerning gaps

Sen. Mike McKay, who represents Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties, asked Michael and Maryland Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright how lawmakers could help the department's efforts.

"Is there any legislation that is gonna be needed for us to, for lack of better words, give you a little bit more muscle?" he asked.

Wright said there are information-sharing gaps between school districts and the justice system. She said when a student is detained, there's a break in the information chain.

"The common practice when a student enrolls in a new school is for the school to seek the records from the most recent educational placement," Wright said.

Wright also said because of state law, juvenile and adult detention centers -- as well as other programs juvenile offenders may be in -- are not required to share reportable offense information.

Michael said their emergency regulation was just the start of looking into more gaps.

"We will continue to review applicable laws and regulations to ensure our school leaders have the information they need," Michael said.