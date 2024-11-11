Two teens charged in deadly shooting of man in Columbia to appear in court Tuesday

Two teenagers charged with murder in Columbia shooting to appear in court Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Two teens charged with the murder of a 26-year-old man in Columbia in October are set to appear in court Tuesday.

A 14-year-old from Anne Arundel County and a 17-year-old Howard High School student are accused of shooting and killing Kendrick McLellan, 26. Both suspects were charged as adults with first-degree murder.

Days after he was reported missing from Baltimore, he was found dead in a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 8800 block of Centre Park Drive. Police believe the shooting happened around 5:00 p.m. on October 9.

The 17-year-old was wearing an ankle monitor and was under the supervision of the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services when he was arrested at Howard High School with a loaded gun in his backpack.

His arrest sparked concerns of communication gaps with the state's Juvenile Justice system—after Howard County Public Schools Superintendent Bill Barnes said did not learn of the teen's past violent offenses in another county until after his bail hearing.

Police believe McLellan and the two teen suspects knew each other and that they drove McLellan from a residence in Ellicott City to the location in Columbia where he was shot.