Maryland lawmaker to introduce bill that would restrict cellphone use in schools

BALTIMORE - A Maryland lawmaker is set to sponsor a statewide bill that would restrict cellphone use at schools.

Delegate Adrian Boafo, from Prince George's County, says the Maryland Phone-Free Schools Act will be introduced to the General Assembly in the coming days. The new legislation session started on Wednesday, January 8.

"It ensures that all 24 jurisdictions in our state have the ability to ensure that next school year we are limiting the use of cellphones during school time," Boafo said.

Boafo's legislation will also be cross-filed in the Senate by Sen. Ron Watson.

Distractions in the classroom

Delegate Boafo argues that cellphones distract students from learning, while social media use has "a significant harm on our youth."

If the delegate's proposed bill gets enacted, it would take effect in the 2026-27 school year. The bill points to a 2023 Gallup survey that show 51% of children between the ages of 10 and 19 interact with social media at least four hours each day, which the study says leads to high rates of anxiety, poor academics, body dissatisfaction, cyberbullying and a lack of focus.

"It's one that both parents, educators and students like," Boafo said. "Students have been asking us for a long time to do something to reign in social media."

Howard County discusses cellphone ban

Howard County schools are considering a district-wide cellphone ban for students.

The proposed ban would allow high school students to use their cellphones during non-instructional times, but students would need to put them away in the classroom.

However, elementary and middle school students would be required to keep their phones in their backpacks unless an administrator approves otherwise.

Any student who doesn't follow the rules will have their devices confiscated until the end of the day.

Parents, students and school staff agreed in a survey that cellphones are a distraction in the classroom, but also feel cellphones should be accessible in case of an emergency. ones should be accessible in case of emergency.

"I think we need to be proactive in our approach to responsible teaching responsible use," Howard County School Board member Jolene Mosley said.

Anne Arundel County's cellphone restriction

Anne Arundel County schools have a cellphone restriction policy, which started this school year.

Under the new policy, elementary and middle school students must have their phones off or in silent mode and out of sight throughout the school day, including at lunch and in hallways during transitions between classes.

High school students may use their phones during lunch but must have them off or in silent mode and out of sight at all other times, including in hallways during transitions between classes.

According to the school district, students who use cellphones outside of the guidelines will "receive progressive discipline, beginning with a warning and moving – if necessary – to the confiscation of their phone and potential other disciplinary measures."

"These are changes in guidelines as part of an effort to refocus precious time on instruction, which is something everyone we spoke with agreed is critically important," said Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell. "I have complete faith that our students, provided with the right structure, will do the right thing. However, as the Superintendent, I will not hesitate to have further conversations with the school board and the community about a total ban should that become necessary."

Baltimore County seeks ways to cut cellphone distractions

Seventeen schools in Baltimore County have volunteered to participate in a pilot program aimed at reducing cellphone distractions in schools.

"Smartphones and school time simply do not mix," Baltimore County Superintendent Myriam Rogers said. "BCPS middle and high schools have volunteered to pilot a new program utilizing pouches to restrict cellphone use as a way to reduce distractions and disruptions in the classroom."

According to Rogers, The Teacher's Association of Baltimore County and other school unions will meet five times over the course of this school year with the district leadership to discuss various solutions to combat the issue of cellphone distractions.

Rogers said the pilot program, "looks and feels completely different, students are talking to each other, engaging with each other, they're engaging with the teachers."