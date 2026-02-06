Some Maryland schools close early in anticipation of snow Friday

Some schools in Maryland are closing early on Friday in anticipation of snow showers later in the evening.

Much of the state will see light snowfall on Friday between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m., according to WJZ's First Alert Weather Team. It could lead to icy patches during the evening commute, especially on untreated roadways.

In some areas of western and northern Maryland, heavier snowfall is possible, which could impact visibility.

Due to the expected weather, some districts also canceled after-school activities for Friday.

See an updated list of Baltimore area school closings and delays for Friday, Feb. 6 below.