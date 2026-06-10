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Driver shot during road rage incident on Maryland's Baltimore-Washington Parkway

By JT Moodee Lockman

/ CBS Baltimore

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A driver was shot during a road rage incident on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway (I-295) in Maryland Wednesday morning, according to State Police.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries. 

A passenger was in the victim's vehicle at the time of the shooting, police said. 

The incident prompted substantial police activity and shut down northbound lanes of I-295 at MD-175 in Anne Arundel County, officials said around 10:20 a.m. It is currently unclear when lanes will reopen. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

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