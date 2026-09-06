Maryland Renaissance Festival bans furries. Here's why.

The Maryland Renaissance Festival is back in action this weekend, as the event celebrates its 50th season at Revel Grove. The festivities kicked off last weekend and continue through Oct. 25.

While Ren Fest is a chance to dress up in creative costumes, organizers say one look is not welcome this year: Furries.

Specifically, the festival has banned "fursuits."

"Our decision to specifically prohibit fursuits is based on repeated incidents with patrons wearing said costumes at the festival," organizers announced in the spring, accusing wearers of "behaviors that have made other patrons uncomfortable," "unauthorized performances" and "the open refusal to respect or cooperate with festival staff/security/and first aid."

Fursuits are now banned under the festival's "headwear restrictions."

"All headwear must be removable, thematic to the event, and appropriate for a family-friendly venue. Face-covering must be removed upon entering the village gate after which they can be worn as intended," the event's website reads. "Inappropriate, offensive, and non-thematic headwear will not be permitted through the festival gates. Examples of non-compliant headgear/face coverings include inappropriate face paint, offensive prosthetics, make up or masks intended to frighten, and fursuits."

Maryland Ren Fest costume policy

While costumes are not required, many visitors revel in the chance to dress the part. Guests can also rent costumes, with adult options like The Knight for men or The Fair Maiden for women, and youth options like Robin Hood for boys and The Little Princess for girls.

"No we do not require costumes, but we do admit costumes add to the overall atmosphere," says the site. "Many who visit Revel Grove dress for the occasion."

However, the site lists six points on costume etiquette:

Costumes must be family-friendly and cannot be "offensive, objectionable or violent."

Costumes cannot contain any props that could be mistaken for a real weapon.

Costumes also cannot have any sharp or pointed objects, nor material that could injure someone.

Visitors cannot bring musical instruments or items that could be used in a performance, like hula hoops.

Visitors should not entertain other guests and cannot give out "tokens, trinkets, candy, favors or other items."

Visitors cannot set up their own "Photo Ops or stand and pose in an area for a long period of time for the purpose of gaining attention and engaging fellow patrons."

"If you have a wonderful costume, fellow patrons may want your picture. That is understandable and acceptable," organizers added on the final point.

Maryland Renaissance Festival 2026 dates and hours

The festival grounds will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the following days:

September 5, 6 and 7; 12 and 13; 19 and 20; 26 and 27

October 3 and 4; 10 and 11; 17 and 18; 24 and 25

Click here to find the full schedule of Ren Fest events, including stage plays, street performances and more.

Maryland Ren Fest tickets for 2026

Visitors must purchase tickets online in advance, they are not available at the entrance gates.

Admission costs $31 for adults between the ages of 16 and 61, $27 for adults 62 and older, and $17 for children ages 7-15. Children 6 and under can get in for free, but they still need a ticket.

Organizers say if a specific date appears to be sold out, visitors can sign up for a waitlist to be notified when more tickets become available.