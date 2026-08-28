Maryland Renaissance Festival returns for 2026, celebrating 50 years of Ren Fest

The 2026 Maryland Renaissance Festival, also known as Ren Fest, kicks off this weekend, celebrating its 50th season.

For the past five decades, the festival has been set in a fictional English village, called Revel Grove, located in Crownsville, Maryland.

Here's everything to know about this year's schedule, how to buy tickets, and where to find a map of the village grounds.

Maryland Renaissance Festival dates and hours for 2026

The festival will take place over nine weeks, starting on Saturday, August 29. The grounds will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the following days:

August 29 and 30

September 5, 6 and 7; 12 and 13; 19 and 20; 26 and 27

October 3 and 4; 10 and 11; 17 and 18; 24 and 25

It's a festive time of year in Maryland, where the annual State Fair is also underway.

Click here to find the full schedule of Ren Fest events, including the Royal Court Welcome, a Children's Weekend, stage plays, street performers and more.

Tickets for the 2026 Maryland Renaissance Festival

Visitors must purchase tickets in advance online here. Tickets are not available at the entrance gates.

Admission costs $31 for adults between the ages of 16 and 61, $27 for adults 62 and older, and $17 for children ages 7-15. Children 6 and under can get in for free, but they still need a ticket. All listed prices are before taxes and fees.

Organizers say if a specific day appears to be sold out, visitors can sign up for a waitlist to be notified when more tickets become available. Tickets for upcoming weekends are released on Mondays and Fridays.

Maryland Ren Fest "storyline" for 2026

The festival promotes a unique storyline each season, kind of like a theme for the event.

With each passing season, the storyline progresses through Henry VIII's reign and his six wives.

This season's theme is, "1540: The King's new marriage & the 50th Harvest Festival."

"King Henry VIII and his new wife Anne of Cleves (wife #4 for those keeping count) arrive in Revel Grove for a day of celebration at the Harvest Festival. On the surface the King and his new bride appear to get along very well. But gossip is brewing that all is not what it seems," the announcement on the festival's website reads.

Organizers say visitors will also experience "all manner of amusement, feasting and shops galore."

"More than 200 performers fill ten stages and taverns as well as the streets of the village with continuous entertainment. A three thousand seat jousting arena host combat joust thrice daily as well as other large exhibitions. More than 140 merchants fill their shops with their predominately handcrafted wares by the artisan in the shop, as well as various demonstrating shops creating treasures before your eyes. Forty-two food and beverage emporiums and five taverns create a feast throughout the village to sate your appetite and quench your thirst," the site says.

Click here for an interactive map of the village.