Maryland State Fair returns for 2026 with three weekends of fun and food

Turkey legs, Kettle corn, and animals -- Oh my! The Maryland State Fair is back for three weekends of fun starting on Friday, Aug. 28 and running through Sept. 13.

This year, the fair will be celebrating 145 years, as well as America's 250th birthday, with patriotic-themed competitions, prizes, a veterans showcase and more.

"The Maryland State Fair has always been a place where Marylanders can come together to showcase their talents, hard work, and passion through friendly competition. From our 4-H and FFA youth members to exhibitors and competitors from every corner of the state, we are proud to provide an opportunity for people to share what makes Maryland's communities and agricultural traditions so special," Maryland State Fair General Manager David Gordon said in a news release. "Our goal is to provide a safe, enjoyable, and family-friendly experience where exhibitors and fairgoers can make lasting memories at the Maryland State Fair."

Maryland State Fair 2026 dates, hours and schedule

Located at the Timonium Fairgrounds in Baltimore County, the dates for this year's fair are from Aug. 27 to 30, Sept. 4 to 7, and Sept. 10 to 13.

On Thursdays, gates open at 5:00 p.m., and buildings on the fairground are open from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Exhibition Hall is open from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and the Carnival Midway is open from 5:00 p.m. to close.

On Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day Monday, gates open at 9 a.m. for early risers to watch the livestock and horse shows. Buildings are open from 10 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., the Exhibition Hall is open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and the Carnival Midway is open from 10:00 a.m. to close.

Click here for the full schedule of events.

Tickets for 2026 Maryland State Fair

Admissions cost $15 for adults (ages 12 to 61), $12 for seniors (62 or older), $10 for children (ages 6 to 11), and children ages 5 and under are admitted for free.

There is no entry after 9:00 p.m., and anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older.

Click here to purchase tickets online.

Maryland State Fair concert with Congress The Band

This year's state fair includes an M&T Bank Concert Series, with a performance from Congress The Band, a K-Pop dance party, and local artists, CLUTCH and Enslow.

Congress The Band on Sept. 11: Gates open at 6:00 p.m., and the show starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include fair admission.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m., and the show starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include fair admission. CLUTCH joined by JD Pinkus on Sept. 12: Gates open at 6:00 p.m., and the show begins at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $50 and include fair admission.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m., and the show begins at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $50 and include fair admission. POP PRINCESSES Enslow on Sept. 13: Gates open at 11 a.m., and the show starts at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $25 for adults ages 12 and older, $18 for children 6 to 11, and kids 5 and under are free.

Gates open at 11 a.m., and the show starts at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $25 for adults ages 12 and older, $18 for children 6 to 11, and kids 5 and under are free. K-POP DANCE PARTY with Konnect on Sept. 13: Gates open at 2:00 p.m., and the show begins at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $27 for adults 12 and older, $20 for children 6 to 11, and kids 5 and under are free.

Tickets for the Pop Princesses show and the K-Pop Dance Party can also be bundled for special rates.

During both concerts, enjoy activities like friendship bracelet making, a mechanical bull, giant rock wall, T-shirt tie-dyeing stations, a photo booth, and more.

What else is new this year?

Organizers say there will be a new Blue Ribbon Bar serving local beer, wine and spirits, as well as a Dinosaur Takeover from the Dinosaur Fossils and Artifacts Museum.

During opening weekend, there will be a Military Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30.

Veterans and active duty service members can receive free admission by showing a valid military ID at an admission gate. While supplies last, there will also be 4,000 free admission tickets available in advance through Vet Tix for veterans active duty members and their families.

The event will include a Veterans Resource Village, a Military Service Dog Demonstration from 2 to 2:30 p.m., and live music from the U.S. Naval Academy Electric Brigade from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m.

On Labor Day, the Veterans Drill Team & Therapeutic Riding Showcase begins at 5 p.m. in the Horse Show Ring.

Then, for the final weekend, there will be a Cow Cuddling event from Swartz Farms on Sept. 12, milk sampling from MAOLA on Sept. 12, a Rabbit Show on Sept. 12, a Healthy Living Day booth from Kaiser Permanente on Sept. 13.

Each weekend, guests will also have a chance to see heavy equipment up close and meet local drivers as part of the Tevis Energy Touch A Truck event in the Cow Palace.

Back by popular demand

Some fan favorites returning to the fair this year include the Pickle Shot Saloon, with pickle-themed cocktails, patriotic displays from the AmirrorCAN Men performers, goat yoga sessions, appearances from Magician Kardenni, an interactive otter show, and hands-on activities to learn about farming.

There will also be a Battle of the Bay catfish cook-off, as well as professional bull riding and barrel racing competitions.

College Night Thursdays also return, with $8 admission and/or one $28 ride wristband to college students with a current valid ID.