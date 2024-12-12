Harford County executive opposes bill that would allow liquor stores, cannabis dispensaries in residential areas

HARFORD COUNTY -- Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly expressed his opposition to a bill that would allow liquor stores and cannabis dispensaries to open in zones intended for residential neighborhoods.

Cassilly shared a letter with county councilmembers Monday to oppose Bill 24-037 which was introduced on November 12.

Under the proposed legislation, liquor stores and recreational cannabis dispensaries could open in 232 parcels of land that are designated for neighborhoods that include community centers, daycare centers, libraries and parks.

"Bill 24-037 is County Council Member Aaron Penman's second attempt to allow liquor stores in residential communities," Cassilly said in a statement.

According to Cassilly, a previously proposed version of the bill faced opposition and was withdrawn.

The latest version of the bill requires stores to meet certain signage requirements, including that only one freestanding sign will be allowed, and wall signs must be constructed using the material and color of the structure on the site.

"To make matters worse, the State of Maryland has been very clear that recreational cannabis use cannot be treated more restrictively than liquor sales," Cassilly said in his letter to the council. "This opens the door for cannabis sales to be allowed anywhere liquor stores are permitted."

Harford County opened its first medical marijuana dispensary in 2018.

The council discussed the bill during a public hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 11 and councilmembers will vote on the bill during the next hearing on December 17.

Recreational Marijuana in Maryland

Recreational marijuana was legalized in Maryland in July 2023, and within the first day, the state saw over $4.5 million in sales.

For years cannabis retailers were only able to sell THC products to medical patients, but after recreational adult use was legalized, stores quickly began expanding in the state.

In 2024, Maryland Governor Wes Moore pardoned more than 175,000 marijuana-related convictions in an attempt, he said, to right past wrongs in the criminal justice system. Baltimore City made up about 25% of the convictions that were pardoned, according to the governor's office.

The state also launched a workforce development program to help residents with past marijuana convictions land a job in the legal cannabis industry.

In November, the Maryland Department of Health launched a dashboard to track the public health impacts of cannabis use.