Maryland launches dashboard to track cannabis use a year after recreational legalization

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Health launched a dashboard to track the impacts of cannabis use on public health more than one year after recreational usage was legalized.

The tool provides user-friendly visualizations of cannabis trends before and after the legalization of adult-use cannabis.

Recreational cannabis was legalized in Maryland in July 2023. On the first day of legalization, the industry saw over $4.5 million in sales.

The Maryland Cannabis Public Health Data Dashboard provides data on the following:

Emergency department visits

Youth and adult use

Calls to the Maryland and D.C. poison centers

Substance use services utilization

Monitoring cannabis health impacts

"Monitoring the public health impacts of adult-use cannabis legalization, which took place just over a year ago, is essential," said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman. "By tracking key indicators, we can create programs and resources aimed at preventing youth cannabis use, promoting safe storage of products to prevent accidental poisonings, and ensuring that existing services effectively support Marylanders facing adverse effects from cannabis use."

Dashboard users will be able to analyze subpopulations based on age, race, ethnicity and gender.

Youth cannabis use decreasing

Cannabis use among youth in Maryland has been declining since before adult-use cannabis was legalized, according to the 2022-23 Maryland Youth Risk Behavior Study and the 2022 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance Survey.

According to the data, there was a slight increase in cannabis use among adults, from 9% in 2021 to 11.7% in 2022.

READ MORE | Have a marijuana conviction in Maryland? This program could help you land a job in the industry.

"Collecting and sharing data on a platform like the Maryland Cannabis Public Health Data Dashboard informs evidence-based policy decisions, ensures efficient resource allocation, and aids in the evaluation of public health interventions. Furthermore, this dashboard will help to identify health disparities ensuring that vulnerable populations receive appropriate attention," said Maryland Cannabis Public Health Advisory Council Chairperson Dr. Deondra Asike.

Cannabis ER visits rising

According to recent data from the dashboard, there was a nearly 44% rise in emergency room visits related to cannabis use among adults ages 20 to 29.

Data shows that calls to poison centers have also surged, especially for those under the age of 20. According to the dashboard, from 2021 to 2023, calls to poison centers serving Maryland residents nearly doubled for kids nine and younger and tripled for those ages 10 to 14.

Find the Maryland Cannabis Public Health Data Dashboard HERE.