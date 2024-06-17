Maryland Gov. Wes Moore to pardon 175,000 marijuana convictions

BALTIMORE -- In a sweeping act, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore will reportedly mass pardon more than 175,000 marijuana convictions Monday.

The governor will pardon misdemeanor charges for people who were found guilty of possessing small amounts of marijuana. Baltimore City makes up about 25% of the convictions being pardoned.

According to the Washington Post, Moore is doing this to heal decades of social and economic injustice that disproportionately harmed people of color.

Moore told the Post that criminal records have been used to prevent people from attaining employment, housing, and education.

However, these pardons do not mean a record is clear. Expungement is still required.

Expungement laws were adjusted in 2022 to start wiping out these convictions if this was the only crime charged on a person's record.

Adult-use recreational marijuana was legalized in Maryland back in 2022.

24 states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational cannabis.

President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people in 2022 to decriminalize the drug and address racial disparities in the justice system.

Biden asked local officials to follow suit as several states have legalized the drug.

The governor is expected to state more on the details of the executive order today when it's signed at 9:30 a.m. Monday.