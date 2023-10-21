Maryland rape suspects caught trying to leave the county on separate flights

BALTIMORE -- Two Maryland rape suspects were captured by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Washington Dulles International Airport, according to authorities.

They were trying to depart on separate flights and captured roughly nine hours apart, federal officers said.

Oscar Armando Hernandez Mata, a 53-year-old Salvadoran, was wanted in Montgomery County, Maryland, on charges of felony second-degree rape and sexual abuse of a minor, according to authorities.

Mata has been unlawfully living in the United States after an immigration judge ordered that he be removed in 2006, federal officers said.

He had been trying to get on a flight to El Salvador but was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, according to authorities.

Nine hours later, officers arrested Carlos Ernesto Osorto Molina, a 53-year-old Salvadoran and U.S. lawful permanent resident. Molina was wanted in Prince George's County, Maryland, for allegedly committing felony second-degree rape.

Officers apprehended Molina as he attempted to board a flight to El Salvador around 1:55 a.m. on Friday, federal officers said.

Both men were turned over to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police.