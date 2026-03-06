Maryland rain chance this weekend, spring-like weather coming

After widespread patchy dense fog Friday morning, clouds will stick around for the rest of Friday. More fog is likely Friday night into Saturday morning along with a few late day showers and storms.

A final batch of showers is possible Sunday before a true spring preview arrives early next week for a few days.

Gloomy Friday, dense fog possible in Baltimore Friday night

Visibility of less than 0.50 miles early Friday has since improved across much of Maryland. Plenty of cloud cover will linger Friday with a chilly east wind 5 to 10 mph. Highs Friday afternoon will top out in the upper 40s, which is below the average high of 51°.

A scattered broken line of showers will cross the area between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Not every neighborhood will get wet.

Dense fog will likely reform tonight across much of the area. Some of the fog could be widespread and dense. Our First Alert Weather Team may need to issue an Alert Day Saturday morning for early morning dense fog. Stay tuned as fog tends to be tricky to forecast right up until the last minute.

Showery weekend in Maryland at times, temps turn milder

The weekend will start rather gloomy and chilly with temperatures in the 40s and 50s Saturday across most of northern and north-central Maryland. Widespread fog will gradually lift by midday into afternoon. There will be a huge temperatures gradient across Maryland late Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening.

Highs across northeastern Maryland will stay in the 40s and lower 50s, central Maryland will see highs in the upper 50s to near 60°, meanwhile western and southern Maryland may see temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop after 4 p.m. on Saturday, but the main line of showers and storms should be weakening upon approach. The best chance of showers and a few gusty thunderstorms would be from 7 p.m. through 11 p.m. Most storms should not be severe, but a few storms could still be strong as they enter parts of western Howard and Carroll counties.

Sunday will feature leftover showers through midday, but some gradual breaks in the clouds are possible later. Highs should top out in the upper 60s.

Spring preview across Maryland Monday through Wednesday

An area of high pressure off the east coast will help lift a warm front through the area Sunday night into Monday. This will allow winds to finally veer out of the south. This will allow unseasonably mild air to return to the area with the first 70s of the season likely across much of central Maryland, away from the Bay.

The most beautiful day will be Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and highs 75 to 80, but staying in the 50s an 60s closer to the Bay.

Late day showers and storms are possible Wednesday with a gusty southwest wind ahead of the cold front. Before the front arrives, temperatures should reach the upper 70s.

Seasonably cooler air will follow the cold front Wednesday night into Thursday with the chance of a few leftover showers.