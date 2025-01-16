Mother, son dead after Maryland mobile home fire, prompting warning about space heaters

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY -- A mother and son are dead after a mobile home fire in Queen Anne's County Wednesday, according to the State Fire Marshal.

Officials said a school bus driver called 911 to report a home on fire in the 500 block of Fox Meadow Road around 2 p.m.

Fire crews responded to the scene and found a double-wide manufactured home engulfed in flames, according to officials. Initial reports indicated that two people were unaccounted for.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, they found two people dead, officials said.

The two victims have been identified as 83-year-old Margarete Brown and her son, 63-year-old Larry Brown, according to officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but according to officials, family members said the Browns purchased a kerosene heater the day before to replace an older unit.

During their investigation, Fire Marshal officials found seven heaters among the debris of the fire. It is currently unclear how many of those units were being used at the time of the fire.

"...tragedies like this remind us of the importance of fire safety, especially during the winter when the risks increase," said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray. "I ask everyone to remain vigilant as we light our homes to stay warm."

Recent Fires

The Baltimore region has seen several fatal fires this winter season, including a house fire in Harford County that left a man dead on Christmas morning.

In Baltimore County, a house fire on December 13 left one person dead and another injured along with two pets.

Cold Weather Safety

The Baltimore area has experienced several days of freezing temperatures so far in January, prompting several officials to share safety tips for staying warm.

The Baltimore City Health Department urged residents to keep space heaters and candles away from any flammable materials like furniture or clothing.

Officials also recommend checking carbon monoxide detectors and do not use prohibited heat sources - like stoves or generators - inside homes as they could cause carbon monoxide poisoning.