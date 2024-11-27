Maryland state prison inmate murdered in his cell, police say

Inmate killed at Maryland prison, State Police says

Inmate killed at Maryland prison, State Police says

BALTIMORE -- An inmate at a Maryland state prison in Allegany County was murdered in his cell, according to state police.

On Monday, Nov. 25, Robert Warren, 28, was declared dead in his cell, police said.

He was serving time at the North Branch Correctional Institution in Cumberland.

Police were contacted by investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services about Warren's death, and an autopsy determined that he was murdered.

An inmate has been identified as a suspect but has not been charged, police said.

North Branch Correctional Institution has come under fire before.

In 2019, state police investigated the death of another inmate who was found dead in his cell.

In 2015, Maryland settled a lawsuit that accused officers at the facility of brutalizing an inmate in 2012.